2011 RAM 1500

174,369 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Plus Car Sales

416-551-0887

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

Location

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-551-0887

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5778435
  • Stock #: 5343
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT2BS535343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety include


Warranty available from 3 months to 3 years.


We provide finance for all types of credit, . Apply at: https://www.autopluscarsales.ca/car-loan-application.


Auto Plus Car Sales


B-1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON, M1P 4Y1


416-676-4941

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

