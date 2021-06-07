2011 RAM 1500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $895

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 7 7 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7269743

7269743 Stock #: 22011 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

22011 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! VIN: 1D7RV1CT6BS694081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Interior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 220,774 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Windows Sliding Rear Window Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.