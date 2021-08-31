Menu
2011 Subaru Legacy

113,946 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

3.6R Prem HK Audio/Pwr Moon

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,946KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7829133
  • VIN: 4S3BMJG68B2222337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Interior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,946 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: Horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine, bigger brakes and 17-inch alloys automatic headlights, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker stereo with CD player, auxiliary audio jack and steering-wheel controls, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 113,946, KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

