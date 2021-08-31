2011 Subaru Legacy

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 9 4 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7829133

7829133 VIN: 4S3BMJG68B2222337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Interior Colour Black - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 113,946 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

