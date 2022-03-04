Menu
2011 Subaru Legacy

249,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,988

+ tax & licensing
$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2011 Subaru Legacy

2011 Subaru Legacy

3.6R w/Limited & Nav Pkg

3.6R w/Limited & Nav Pkg

3.6R w/Limited & Nav Pkg

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

249,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8496896
  • Stock #: 0010
  • VIN: 4S3BMJL69B2213409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LEGACY 3.6R! AUTO! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!

BLUETOOTH! HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

AND MUCH MORE! GOOD BODY OVER ALL! GOOD TIRES! GOOD BRAKES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

AS IS SALE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

