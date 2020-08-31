Menu
2011 Subaru Outback

182,738 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMM Auto Sales

416-500-9598

2011 Subaru Outback

2011 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H6 Auto 3.6R Prem Pwr Moon

2011 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H6 Auto 3.6R Prem Pwr Moon

MMM Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-500-9598

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,738KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5739198
  • Stock #: 2082
  • VIN: 4S4BRJGC6B2404380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2082
  • Mileage 182,738 KM

Vehicle Description

H6 Auto 3.6R Prem Pwr Moon /  Sunroof / Alloy Wheels  / Keyless Entry / Power seats /  Heated Seats / Air Conditioning /  Two Sets of Keys / Power Windows  / Power Locks 


CALL US TODAY AT 416-500-9598 .


We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at: https://www.mmmautosales.ca/car-loan-application


Vehicle can't be plated and derivable on the road (Licensed) if not certified. .. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE MECHANICALLY FIT AND DRIVE EXCELLENT... We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in its true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.,Certification available for four hundred ninety five dollars . Vehicle can't be plated and derivable on the road (Licensed) if not certified.,Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, queens way, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, ThorNhill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

MMM Auto Sales

MMM Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-500-9598

