2011 Subaru Outback

290,000 KM

Details

$5,988

+ tax & licensing
$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Subaru Outback

2011 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Sport w/Limited Pkg

2011 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Sport w/Limited Pkg

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

290,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9025036
  • Stock #: 0037
  • VIN: 4S4BRGGC4B3402902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING PACKAGE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! GOOD CONDITION OVERALL! ENIGNE AND TRANSMISSION

ARE WORKING VERY STRONG! SUNROOF! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! NO WARNING LIGHT ON!

BLUETOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

