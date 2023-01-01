$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2011 Subaru Outback
3.6 R Limited
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9487260
- Stock #: 0011
- VIN: 4S4BRJKC0B2320529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,500 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6 R LIMITED! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! AWD! LOW KM! ALLOY RIMS! POWER SEAT!
HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!
VERY GOOD BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARNING LIGHT ON! AS
IS SALE! CERTIFABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
