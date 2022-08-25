Menu
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

106,000 KM

Details

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

4WD 4dr I4 Auto JX

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

4WD 4dr I4 Auto JX

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9010342
  • Stock #: 0007
  • VIN: JS3TD0D23B4102709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! TRULY MADE IN JAPAN! 4X4! CLEAN CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE! POWER

WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR , ONE OWNER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Back to Top

