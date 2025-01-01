$8,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN AUTO FWD
2011 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN AUTO FWD
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1KU4EE4BC588583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys.Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars
2015 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L 220,200 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX 225,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto S 213,600 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2011 Toyota Matrix