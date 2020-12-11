Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota RAV4

138,318 KM

Details Description Features

$10,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,288

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$10,288

+ taxes & licensing

138,318KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6357434
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DVXBW123968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,318 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2011 TOYOTA RAV4 SILVER AWD ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BACK UP CAMERA, AM/FM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, CENTER CONSOLE, CLIMATE CONTROL, AUX, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRIORS, CD PLAYER AND SO MUCH MORE.
COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2011 TOYOTA RAV4 SILVER AWD ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.  

***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Xian Auto

2007 Acura RDX AWD
 248,979 KM
$3,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Xian Auto

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

Call Dealer

905-237-XXXX

(click to show)

905-237-7033

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory