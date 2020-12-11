+ taxes & licensing
905-237-7033
3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5
905-237-7033
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
UP FOR SALE IS A 2011 TOYOTA RAV4 SILVER AWD ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BACK UP CAMERA, AM/FM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, CENTER CONSOLE, CLIMATE CONTROL, AUX, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRIORS, CD PLAYER AND SO MUCH MORE.
COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2011 TOYOTA RAV4 SILVER AWD ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX LOW KM WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.
*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.
***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.
WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5