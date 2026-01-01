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<p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Air Conditioning</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Keyless Entry</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Power Windows</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Power Locks</p><p class=inline__flex typography with-tag color-currentcolor variant-bodycopy word-break-break-word>Call @ 647 388 5969</p>

2011 Toyota Sienna

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle
14086851

2011 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
198,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC4BS170174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning

Keyless Entry

Power Windows

Power Locks

Call @ 647 388 5969

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
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$10,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2011 Toyota Sienna