$10,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Toyota Sienna
CE
2011 Toyota Sienna
CE
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
198,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC4BS170174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Power Locks
Call @ 647 388 5969
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
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$10,500
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Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2011 Toyota Sienna