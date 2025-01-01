Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.</div>

2011 Toyota Tacoma

186,091 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Tacoma

TRD CREWCAB - 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12770726

2011 Toyota Tacoma

TRD CREWCAB - 4X4

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1752874168
  2. 1752874168
  3. 1752874168
  4. 1752874168
  5. 1752874168
  6. 1752874168
  7. 1752874168
  8. 1752874168
  9. 1752874168
  10. 1752874168
  11. 1752874168
  12. 1752874168
  13. 1752874168
  14. 1752874168
  15. 1752874168
  16. 1752874168
  17. 1752874168
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,091KM
VIN 3TMMU4FNXBM033510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From California Classics

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 155,000 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Nissan Pathfinder S 160,021 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix 175,753 KM $9,888 + tax & lic

Email California Classics

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-6630

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2011 Toyota Tacoma