Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2011 Toyota Venza

199,850 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1728302131
  2. 1728302135
  3. 1728302138
  4. 1728302140
  5. 1728302142
  6. 1728302145
  7. 1728302147
  8. 1728302149
  9. 1728302151
  10. 1728302154
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,850KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB0BU050933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,850 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT EX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT EX 304,900 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf 4dr Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf 4dr Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline 173,100 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Matrix 5dr Wgn XR Auto for sale in Scarborough, ON
2006 Toyota Matrix 5dr Wgn XR Auto 224,195 KM $5,500 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Venza