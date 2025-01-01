Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Sunroof/Moonroof. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2011 Toyota Venza

171,850 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle
12650604

2011 Toyota Venza

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1750131738299
  2. 1750131738782
  3. 1750131739315
  4. 1750131739772
  5. 1750131740226
  6. 1750131740677
  7. 1750131741176
  8. 1750131741605
  9. 1750131742051
  10. 1750131742495
  11. 1750131742934
  12. 1750131743365
  13. 1750131743833
  14. 1750131744285
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,850KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB5BU047266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Sunroof/Moonroof. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2011 Toyota Venza for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Toyota Venza 171,850 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS 197,450 KM SOLD
Used 2007 Honda Fit LX w/Cruise Control for sale in Scarborough, ON
2007 Honda Fit LX w/Cruise Control 138,650 KM SOLD

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2011 Toyota Venza