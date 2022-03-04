Menu
2011 Toyota Venza

190,700 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

LIMITED AWD

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

190,700KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8659423
  • Stock #: 0002
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB6BU051438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,700 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED! AWD! V6! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! ALLOY RIMS! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! POWER LIFT GATE! PUSH SATRT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR ! ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

