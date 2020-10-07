Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

215,000 KM

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118

HIGHLINE

HIGHLINE

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

215,000KM
Used
Poor Condition
  • Listing ID: 6191523
  • VIN: 3VWGX7AJ9BM347057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL! 2.5L! HIGHLINE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! AND MUCH MORE! ATTENTION PLEASE: FRONT PASSENGER SIDE DAMAGE,

FRONT BUMPER COVER, HOOD, HEADLAMP AND MINOR FENDER DAMAGE, THE CAR IS DRIVABLE, IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION!

FIX IT UP AND GET YOURSELF A GOOD DEAL! AS IS SALE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

