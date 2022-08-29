Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Passat

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Passat

2011 Volkswagen Passat

Sportline

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Passat

Sportline

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1663710601
  2. 1663710598
  3. 1663710595
  4. 1663710605
  5. 1663710606
  6. 1663710606
  7. 1663710600
  8. 1663710606
  9. 1663710607
  10. 1663710597
  11. 1663710590
  12. 1663710601
  13. 1663710606
  14. 1663710595
  15. 1663710602
  16. 1663710596
  17. 1663710594
  18. 1663710597
  19. 1663710597
  20. 1663710604
  21. 1663710633
  22. 1663710642
  23. 1663710642
  24. 1663710640
  25. 1663710639
  26. 1663710641
  27. 1663710639
  28. 1663710641
  29. 1663710642
  30. 1663710641
  31. 1663710643
  32. 1663710642
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9074965
  • VIN: WVWMN9AN1BE702223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2006 Ford Explorer X...
 235,420 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2012 Acura RDX Tech ...
 208,110 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 152,770 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory