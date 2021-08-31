Menu
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

152,300 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

COMFORTLINE

COMFORTLINE

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

152,300KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7823304
  • Stock #: 0019
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX4BW516579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,300 KM

Vehicle Description

COMFORTLINE! 4 MOTION! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! A/C! ALLOY RIMS!

POWER WINDOWS!POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! REMOTE KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!

CLEAN TITLE！DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNNING LIGHTS ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

