2012 Acura RDX

146,841 KM

Details

$12,652

+ tax & licensing
$12,652

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2012 Acura RDX

2012 Acura RDX

AWD|TECH PKG|LEATHER|NAV|CLEAN CARFAX

2012 Acura RDX

AWD|TECH PKG|LEATHER|NAV|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$12,652

+ taxes & licensing

146,841KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7006268
  • Stock #: 21593A
  • VIN: 5J8TB1H58CA801577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 21593A
  • Mileage 146,841 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE ARE WELCOME Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! 2012 ACURA RDX ALL WHEEL DRIVE - REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION/GPS - BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT - POWER SIDE MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS - AND MORE... This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family: - Professionally reconditioned vehicles - Full safety - CarFax - 30-day or 2500km warranty ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

416-752-0970
