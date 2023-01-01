Menu
2012 Acura TL

279,000 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2012 Acura TL

2012 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto 2WD

2012 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto 2WD

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

279,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559675
  • VIN: 19UUA8F28CA800261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 279,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

