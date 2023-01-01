$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2012 Acura TL
4dr Sdn Auto 2WD
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
279,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9559675
- VIN: 19UUA8F28CA800261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 279,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9