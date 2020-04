2012 Audi A4

Convenience Cruise Control

Automatic halogen headlamps Safety Brake Assist

Fog Lamps Windows rear window defogger Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Power Options 12V pwr outlet Seating Front seatback storage nets

Additional Features Tool Kit

Interior Trunk Release

Electronic stabilization program

(4) assist handles

Pwr vented front & solid rear disc brakes

Rear door child safety locks

Ashtray w/lighter

quattro permanent all-wheel drive system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Aluminum door sill inserts

Front seat mounted side airbags

Lockable glovebox

Dual rear cupholders

Heated windshield washer nozzles

Alarm system w/engine immobilizer

Front & rear head curtain airbags

Aluminum hologram decorative inlays

Electromechanical parking brake

Headlamp Washing System

2.0L FSI I4 turbo-charged engine

Single-zone climate control

Space saving spare tire

Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell

Servotronic pwr steering

8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission

4-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel -inc: audio controls, Bluetooth controls

Adjustable height folding front center armrest w/(2) cupholders

Backlit instrument cluster w/automatic brightness control, digital trip odometer & service interval indicator

Front map lights in overhead console

Pwr windows w/one-touch up & down, pinch protection

Tilt & telescoping manually adjustable steering column

Front/rear locking differential

Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension w/rigid subframe mount & anti-roll bar

3-point height adjustable front seatbelts w/force limiters & automatic pretensioning

3-point rear seatbelts w/force limiters

LATCH provisions in rear seats

Next generation front airbags w/dual-threshold deployment & passenger sensor

5-link front suspension, tubular anti-roll bar

Sunroof w/slide/tilt functions -inc: manual sunshade

Variable-intermittent rain sensing wipers

3-blink touch-to-pass turn signals

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-month complimentary service

Alu-optic air vent surrounding

Red ambient LED lighting in overhead console

4-wheel anti-lock brake system w/electronic brake force distribution

Pwr adjustable heated side mirrors w/integrated turn signals

12-way pwr driver & 8-way pwr passenger front seats

