$13,995+ tax & licensing
416-886-7788
2012 Audi A7
SLine/Quattro/Leather/Roof/Navi/Bckup Camera
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10088700
- VIN: WAU3GCFC5CN164926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SLine, Quattro All Wheel Drive, Automatic, Has 175,000KM on it. 4 Door, 4 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Front Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
Sold AS IS. Has Electrical Issues.
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS By Appointment
SUNDAYS CLOSED
