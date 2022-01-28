Menu
2012 Audi Q5

1,665,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2.0L Premium Plus

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

1,665,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267928
  • Stock #: 0008
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP2CA080685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,665,000 KM

Vehicle Description

QUATTRO! PREMIUM PLUS! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! LEATHER SEAT! ALLOY RIMS! BLIND SPOT WARNNING!

WHITE ON BLACK! GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! BACKUP SENSORS!

AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

