2012 Audi Q5

168,000 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118

2.0L Premium

2.0L Premium

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8423916
  • Stock #: 0009
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP2CA080685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM! QUATTRO! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER 

WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! POWER LIFTGATE!

AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEA CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND 

SMOOTH!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

