2012 Audi Q7

3.0L Premium Plus

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711263
  • VIN: WA1DGCFE7CD001493
Exterior Colour
Ibis White (White)
Interior Colour
Black (CA)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

**CERTIFIED**
**2 YEARS WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value **
**2012 AUDI Q7 S line, QUATTRO, 7 passenger, 125,000 km, 2 seats of tires (winter and summer) and original rims, !!!FULLY LODED!!! Blind spot mirrors sensors, Front and backup camera, front and back sensors, Headrest DVDs, Push button start, panoramic sunroof, Navigation are the some of the options this beautiful SUV have. v6 cyl 3.0 l engine, Clean, Driving nice.
* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Sundays only by appointment
**WARRANTY available up to 3 years
* *HST (Tax) & Licencing is extra
**FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Trade in are welcome VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Convenience
  • Rear Wiper
  • Push Button Start
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • Tool kit in spare wheel well
  • Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • 4-wheel vented disc brakes
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: 3rd row protection
Seating
  • 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row seat
Trim
  • 5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • coin holder
  • Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
  • quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
  • Torsen torque sensing centre differential
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
  • Pwr adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Electronic cruise control
  • Brushed aluminum window trim
  • Velour carpeting
  • Front/rear fog lights
  • Bluetooth phone preperation
  • Brushed aluminum trim on roof rails
  • 6-step heated rear seats
  • Rear folding centre armrest -inc: integrated cupholders
  • MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
  • Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
  • (4) bottle holders
  • Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • (4) assist handles w/slow retraction
  • Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
  • Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH) -inc: 2nd & 3rd row
  • Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
  • Prewiring for satellite radio
  • Audi side assist
  • Interior light pkg
  • Front Camera
  • Hydraulic brake assist
  • Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
  • Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
  • Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
  • Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
  • Front wipers -inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
  • Backlit instrumentation -inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge
  • Illuminated pwr glovebox -inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
  • Storage -inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors
  • Front 2-stage airbags -inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection
  • Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
  • 3.0L TFSI V6 engine
  • Audi music interface w/iPod interface
  • Adaptive bi-xenon headlights -inc: light sensor, automatic self-levelling, retractable headlight washers
  • Pwr windows -inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
  • 6 speed Tiptronic automatic transmission -inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP)
  • Seat belts -inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
  • Trailer hitch provision -inc: 5500# capacity
  • Body-colour auto-dimming pwr folding mirrors w/memory
  • HDD navigation w/DVD player -inc: voice recognition
  • Headrest dvd

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

