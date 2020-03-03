Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Audi Q7

3.0 QUATTRO-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi Q7

3.0 QUATTRO-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd., Unit A, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

  1. 1584647476
  2. 1584647476
  3. 1584647476
  4. 1584647476
  5. 1584647476
  6. 1584647476
  7. 1584647476
  8. 1584647476
  9. 1584647476
  10. 1584647476
  11. 1584647476
  12. 1584647476
  13. 1584647476
  14. 1584647476
  15. 1584647476
  16. 1584647476
  17. 1584647476
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4764201
  • Stock #: 003616
  • VIN: WA1CGCFE2CD003616
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frontier Fine Cars

2017 BMW X3 X3-ALL C...
 87,094 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza XL...
 46,582 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V TOUR...
 72,029 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd., Unit A, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-2277

Send A Message