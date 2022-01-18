$15,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi Q7
quattro 4dr 3.0L Premium
Location
Rockcliff Auto Toronto
3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3
$15,950
- Listing ID: 8144779
- VIN: WA1CGCFE9CD003256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,022 KM
Vehicle Description
For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca
Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE.
* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.
**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information.
Vehicle Features
