2012 Audi S4

185,663 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

4dr Sdn S tronic Premium

Location

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: WAUFGCFL0CA107537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE.

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

