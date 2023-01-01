Menu
2012 BMW 1 Series

102,000 KM

Details Description

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2012 BMW 1 Series

2012 BMW 1 Series

135i

2012 BMW 1 Series

135i

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10139088
  • VIN: WBAUN7C58CVM25764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

