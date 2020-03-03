Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 BMW 3 Series

328I Sport Navigation - H.Up Display! No Accident.

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW 3 Series

328I Sport Navigation - H.Up Display! No Accident.

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,599KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4713456
  • Stock #: 318098
  • VIN: WBA3A5C51CF344143
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 BMW 3 SERIES 328i SPORTS ONLY 090,599KM BLACK ON BLACK INTERIOR CLEAN VEHICLE COMES EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SPORTS SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS,POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ICE COLD A/C, BLUETOOTH/XM RADIO/CD/USB/AUX & MUCH MORE..

*** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!

Good Bad Or No Credit ....? - Don't Worry We Finance All Types Of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In person For On-Spot Approval.

Call / Txt: 416-827-7667 TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.!!!

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty On All Vehicles **

Price Includes:
1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2. Administration Fee.
3. PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4. CarFax History Report.
5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!

Monday to Thursday: 11:00AM - 7:00PM
Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday: Closed

MOTOR VALLEY
2583 Eglinton Ave East
Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8
DIR: 416-827-7667
www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor Valley

2013 Mercedes-Benz B...
 129,638 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2008 Audi A4 Avant 2...
 131,823 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Pac...
 98,592 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
Motor Valley

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-827-XXXX

(click to show)

416-827-7667

Send A Message