Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X1

175,898 KM

Details Description Features

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8105200
  2. 8105200
  3. 8105200
  4. 8105200
  5. 8105200
  6. 8105200
  7. 8105200
  8. 8105200
  9. 8105200
  10. 8105200
  11. 8105200
  12. 8105200
  13. 8105200
  14. 8105200
  15. 8105200
  16. 8105200
  17. 8105200
Contact Seller

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

175,898KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8105200
  • VIN: WBAVL1C54CVM57117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,898 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2014 Nissan Rogue AWD
 191,628 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X1 AWD 4dr ...
 175,898 KM
$11,450 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Tigu...
 92,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory