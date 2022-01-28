Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X1

144,816 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8226903
  2. 8226903
  3. 8226903
  4. 8226903
  5. 8226903
  6. 8226903
  7. 8226903
  8. 8226903
  9. 8226903
  10. 8226903
  11. 8226903
  12. 8226903
  13. 8226903
  14. 8226903
  15. 8226903
  16. 8226903
  17. 8226903
  18. 8226903
  19. 8226903
  20. 8226903
  21. 8226903
Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

144,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8226903
  • VIN: WBAVL3C51CVR79302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,816 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2014 Kia Rondo
 189,730 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 213,037 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Compass 4W...
 182,472 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory