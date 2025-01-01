Menu
ONE OWNER CAR WITH NO ACCIDENT HISTORY. VERY CLEAN

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

2012 BMW X3

180,000 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X3

28i

2012 BMW X3

28i

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,000KM
VIN 5UXWX5C50CL721611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER CAR WITH NO ACCIDENT HISTORY. VERY CLEAN

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
2012 BMW X3