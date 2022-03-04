2012 BMW X5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8491538

8491538 VIN: 5UXZV4C56CL987289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

