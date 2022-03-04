$12,495+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X5
35i
Location
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
204,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8491538
- VIN: 5UXZV4C56CL987289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
