2012 Buick Enclave

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Inerface)

Door locks, rear child security

Defogger, rear-window electric

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted, rear-side, quarter panel and liftgate

Liftgate, rear power

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, chromed

Glovebox, locking, passenger-side of instrument panel

Instrumentation, engine oil life monitor

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature

Alternator, 170 amps

Engine, 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)

Steering, power, variable effort

Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent

Axle, 3.16 ratio

Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs. (907 kg)

Fog lamps, front, halogen, with projector technology

Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon, projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-color, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Floor mats, front and rear auxiliary, covering (Floormats first, second and third row.)

Instrumentation includes Driver Information Center, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and compass display

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power recline and lumbar control

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way power (fore/aft) with manual recline and lumbar

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III, engine immobilizer with content theft alarm

Exhaust, dual with bright chromed tips

GVWR, 6411 lbs. (2908 kg)

