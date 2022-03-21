Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Cadillac CTS

164,900 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2012 Cadillac CTS

2012 Cadillac CTS

AWD/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Cadillac CTS

AWD/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1656104586
  2. 1656104464
  3. 1656104455
  4. 1656104462
  5. 1656105583
  6. 1656104458
  7. 1656104459
  8. 1656105384
  9. 1656104601
  10. 1656104604
  11. 1656104451
  12. 1656104604
  13. 1656104604
  14. 1656104455
  15. 1656105617
  16. 1656105634
  17. 1656104463
  18. 1656104465
  19. 1656104465
  20. 1656104465
  21. 1656104459
  22. 1656105367
  23. 1656104466
  24. 1656104463
  25. 1656104604
  26. 1656104600
  27. 1656104605
  28. 1656104466
  29. 1656105404
  30. 1656104599
  31. 1656104464
  32. 1656104457
  33. 1656104603
  34. 1656104600
  35. 1656104604
  36. 1656104465
  37. 1656104605
  38. 1656104465
  39. 1656105553
  40. 1656104456
  41. 1656104606
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753402
  • Stock #: 16490-WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 1G6DC5E57C0143142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 16490-WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • Mileage 164,900 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER , DEBIT OR E TRANSFER .  All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing AND GAS , Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.PLEASE BE ADVICED ;DUE TO THE HI VOLUME WE EXPERIENCED ON TEST DRIVE , IN ORDER TO KEEP OUR PRICE LOW AND OUR VEHICLE IN A GOOD SHAPE , WE ONLY GIVE TEST DRIVE TO COSTUMER WHO IS READY TO FINALIZEDEALS ON THE SPOT . .Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. COS ALL OF THESE OPTIONS ARE NOT PART OF SAFETY , Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.OUR BEST COSTUMER IS AN EDUCATED COSTUMER



 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2012 Cadillac CTS AW...
 164,900 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 3 Series 32...
 266,370 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic EX/...
 283,770 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory