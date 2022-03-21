2012 Cadillac CTS

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale $13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 9 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8753402

16490-WE FINANCE EVERYONE VIN: 1G6DC5E57C0143142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 16490-WE FINANCE EVERYONE

Mileage 164,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

