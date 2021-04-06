Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6872172
  VIN: 2GNFLEEKXC6186867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

