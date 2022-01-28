2012 Chevrolet Equinox

$9,600 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 7 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8271081

8271081 Stock #: 1705

1705 VIN: 2GNALBEK3C6108018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,793 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Adjustable rear headrests Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Auto ON/OFF Headlights External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar 3.23 axle ratio Trim Cloth Upholstery Comfort Adjustable front headrests Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Front assist handle Front cupholders Radio data system Driver Information System speed sensitive volume control Front seatback storage Hands Free Phone 3-point front seatbelts 80 watts Variable intermittent rear wiper Hill holder control ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS 120 AMPS ALTERNATOR VINYL STEERING WHEEL TRIM APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

