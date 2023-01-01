Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1681272965
  2. 1681272965
  3. 1681272965
  4. 1681272965
  5. 1681272965
  6. 1681272965
  7. 1681272965
  8. 1681272965
  9. 1681272965
  10. 1681272965
  11. 1681272965
  12. 1681272965
  13. 1681272965
  14. 1681272965
  15. 1681272965
  16. 1681272965
  17. 1681272965
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9822283
  • VIN: 2GNFLPE51C6288029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent conditions AS IS If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*  

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

2005 Honda Civic SE
 270,000 KM
$2,600 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 210,000 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL
 170,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Just Deals Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory