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<html> <p>Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online <a href=@californiaclassics.ca>@californiaclassics.ca</a> to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.</p> </html>

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

99,927 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle
13997589

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,927KM
VIN 1G1ZB5EUXCF291353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,927 KM

Vehicle Description


Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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416-699-XXXX

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416-699-6630

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$8,888

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2012 Chevrolet Malibu