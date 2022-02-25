Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1646516490
  2. 1646516511
  3. 1646516577
  4. 1646516629
  5. 1646516643
  6. 1646516664
  7. 1646516682
  8. 1646516871
  9. 1646516884
  10. 1646516896
  11. 1646516908
  12. 1646516927
  13. 1646516936
  14. 1646516953
  15. 1646516966
  16. 1646516974
  17. 1646516991
  18. 1646517003
  19. 1646517018
  20. 1646517031
  21. 1646517042
  22. 1646517052
  23. 1646517065
  24. 1646517086
  25. 1646517098
  26. 1646517107
  27. 1646517124
  28. 1646517148
  29. 1646517167
  30. 1646517181
  31. 1646517193
  32. 1646517204
  33. 1646517243
  34. 1646517254
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8296737
  • VIN: KL77P2EM5CK615022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 148,150 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 265,530 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 109,680 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory