$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger/Accident Free/Comes Certified

Location

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

  • 185,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5091371
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5CR238824
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***PROMO*** FREE 2 Year Warranty, FREE 3 Month Road Side Assistance, FREE Undercoating Rust Spray, FREE First Oil Change*** Accident Free, Automatic, Comes Certified. Has Only 185,000KM on it. 4 Door, 7 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With Aux, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Roof Rack. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....416-886-7788....visit us at www.d2auto.ca...or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA

HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM
SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

