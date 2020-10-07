Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

93,000 KM

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
Deals On Wheels

416-333-5505

Only 93,000 km, SE, Sto n Go

Location

Deals On Wheels

4246 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7

416-333-5505

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5982972
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3CR221892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan with only 93,000 Km. As new condition with Sto-N-Go Seats. Its very hard to find one with under 100,00km under $10,000. This van drives like new and looks like new. Its in a very beautiful color combination. I have been selling vans for past 30 years and very rarelly we get one in mint condition like this with under 100k's. Financing available and yes its sold fully certified. Dont miss out, call for an appointment please.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

