+ taxes & licensing
647-701-4011
3180 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1B7
647-701-4011
+ taxes & licensing
Clean CAR-FAX .
*COMES WITH A COMPLEMENTARY, (OIL - CHANGE), (120 POINT INSPECTION), (DETAILING), (WINTER FLOOR MATS). ALL SERVICE DONE BY
Georgetown Chrysler Jeep UP TO 214,509 KM
1 ACCIDENT CLIAM OF $4300 DOLLARS IN 2014.
*WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL. PROUDLY SERVING THE SCARBOROUGH AREA FOR 12 YEARS.
*FINANCEING IS AVAILABLE GOOD OR BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM WE WILL TRY TO DO THE BEST WE CAN TO PUT IN A CAR O.A.C.
WE HAVE A NICE 2012 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE WITH ONLY 216 KM CLEAN RUNS MINT, IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEAL!
V6 STOW N GO
IF INTERESTED CALL OR TEXT (647)701-4011
CANADA TOP QUALITY AUTO
3180 DANFORTH AVE
SCARBOROUGH, ONT M1L 1B7
MON-FRI: 11 AM - 8 PM
SATURDAY: 11 AM - 8 PM
SUNDAY: 2 PM - 5 PM
This vehicle is not derivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $595.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3180 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1B7