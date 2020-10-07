Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

216,609 KM

$4,895

+ tax & licensing
$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

3180 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1B7

216,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6096114
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR147933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CAR-FAX .

*COMES WITH A COMPLEMENTARY, (OIL - CHANGE), (120 POINT INSPECTION), (DETAILING), (WINTER FLOOR MATS). ALL SERVICE DONE BY

Georgetown Chrysler Jeep UP TO 214,509 KM
1 ACCIDENT CLIAM OF $4300 DOLLARS IN 2014.

*WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL. PROUDLY SERVING THE SCARBOROUGH AREA FOR 12 YEARS.

*FINANCEING IS AVAILABLE GOOD OR BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM WE WILL TRY TO DO THE BEST WE CAN TO PUT IN A CAR O.A.C.

WE HAVE A NICE 2012 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE WITH ONLY 216 KM CLEAN RUNS MINT, IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DON'T MISS THIS GREAT DEAL!

V6 STOW N GO

IF INTERESTED CALL OR TEXT (647)701-4011

CANADA TOP QUALITY AUTO
3180 DANFORTH AVE
SCARBOROUGH, ONT M1L 1B7

MON-FRI: 11 AM - 8 PM
SATURDAY: 11 AM - 8 PM
SUNDAY: 2 PM - 5 PM

This vehicle is not derivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $595.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

