2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$13,500 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 6 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8273484

8273484 Stock #: 1706

1706 VIN: 2C4RDGBG5CR222106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1706

Mileage 90,643 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Energy absorbing steering column Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Interior Cruise Control rear window defogger Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Conversation mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering 50 State Emissions Front stabilizer bar 3.16 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Steel Wheels Intermittent rear wiper Trim Cloth Upholstery Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Comfort Adjustable front headrests Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Full wheel covers Front assist handle Front cupholders Braking Assist Driver knee airbags Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Door courtesy lights Front power windows 3-point front seatbelts Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Automatic hazard warning lights 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION TACHOMETER GAUGE AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS 14.3 STEERING RATIO 160 AMPS ALTERNATOR 2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK 3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL CARGO NET STORAGE FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S) COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT

