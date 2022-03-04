Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

239,570 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1651333412
  2. 1651333436
  3. 1651333476
  4. 1651333492
  5. 1651333507
  6. 1651333519
  7. 1651333540
  8. 1651333572
  9. 1651333597
  10. 1651333612
  11. 1651333642
  12. 1651333650
  13. 1651333670
  14. 1651333682
  15. 1651333705
  16. 1651333712
  17. 1651333722
  18. 1651333747
  19. 1651333780
  20. 1651333800
  21. 1651333809
  22. 1651333820
  23. 1651333848
  24. 1651333872
  25. 1651333884
  26. 1651333910
  27. 1651333940
  28. 1651333954
  29. 1651334295
  30. 1651334344
  31. 1651334357
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

239,570KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8525876
  • Stock #: 23957- WE FINANCE EVERYONE
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR290144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 239,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 148,780 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler S...
 164,613 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento EX/...
 237,660 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory