Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

  1. 4689918
  2. 4689918
  3. 4689918
  4. 4689918
  5. 4689918
  6. 4689918
  7. 4689918
  8. 4689918
  9. 4689918
  10. 4689918
  11. 4689918
  12. 4689918
  13. 4689918
  14. 4689918
  15. 4689918
  16. 4689918
  17. 4689918
  18. 4689918
  19. 4689918
  20. 4689918
  21. 4689918
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 249,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4689918
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCB1CT295022
Exterior Colour
Storm Grey Pearl (Gray)
Interior Colour
Black/Light Frost Beige (E5XL)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

** 2012 DODGE JOURNEY SXT, 7 passenger, 4cyl 2.4 l engine, push button start, backup camera, clean, driving nice, available for sale in AS IS condition**
**Safety certified available for 495$ extra fee**. ** warranty available **
** Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Sundays only by appointment. When advertising a vehicle with out the safety done yet (We must state as per regulations ): These vehicles are being sold as-is unfit; not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition; mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition . But the vehicle drives fine.**


TAXES and MTO is NOT included in the price.
**FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Trade in are welcome VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual-note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Convenience
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Overhead Console
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Rear wiper w/washer
  • Floor console w/armrest
  • Premium instrument cluster display
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Removable short mast antenna
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted windshield
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Bright grille
Comfort
  • 2nd row in-floor storage bins
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Air Filtering
  • Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
  • Tip Start
  • Interior Observation Mirror
  • Sunscreen Glass
  • Door sill scuff pads
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Floor carpeting
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps
  • Cargo tie down loops
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • active head restraints
  • Front height adjustable shoulder belts
  • Rear door child protection locks
  • Body-colour mirrors
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Premium Instrument Cluster
  • Autostick Automatic Transmission
  • Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
  • Black sill
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Supplemental front side airbags
  • Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
  • Vehicle info centre
  • LED tail lamps
  • 240-km/h speedometer
  • Rear reclining fold-flat seat
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
  • CHMSL Lamp
  • Cora tire pressure monitoring system
  • Driver knee-bolster airbag
  • Performance body-colour fascias
  • Pwr heated manual folding mirrors
  • 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
  • Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass
  • Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

2004 Audi A8 L
 251,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 249,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 243,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-504-XXXX

(click to show)

647-504-9487

Send A Message