2012 Dodge Journey

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Oil Cooler Safety Brake Assist

Fog Lamps

Dual-note horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS

Overhead Console

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Assist Handles

Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps

Glove Box Lamp

Front/rear floor mats

Halogen Quad Headlamps

Instrument cluster w/tachometer

Rear wiper w/washer

Floor console w/armrest

Premium instrument cluster display Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls

(6) SPEAKERS

Removable short mast antenna Windows Rear Window Defroster

Tinted windshield Trim Body-colour door handles

Leather-wrapped shift knob

Bright grille Comfort 2nd row in-floor storage bins

Additional Features Cargo Net

SPEED CONTROL

Air Filtering

Dual Bright Exhaust Tips

Tip Start

Interior Observation Mirror

Sunscreen Glass

Door sill scuff pads

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Liftgate flood lamp

525 CCA maintenance-free battery

Floor carpeting

160-amp alternator

Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps

Cargo tie down loops

Trailer Sway Damping

active head restraints

Front height adjustable shoulder belts

Rear door child protection locks

Body-colour mirrors

Driver seat height adjust

Premium Instrument Cluster

Autostick Automatic Transmission

Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor

Black sill

Electronic roll mitigation

Supplemental front side airbags

Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags

Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors

Vehicle info centre

LED tail lamps

240-km/h speedometer

Rear reclining fold-flat seat

Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down

CHMSL Lamp

Cora tire pressure monitoring system

Driver knee-bolster airbag

Performance body-colour fascias

Pwr heated manual folding mirrors

2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine

Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

Trip computer -inc: outside temp, compass

Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

