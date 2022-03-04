Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

159,807 KM

Details Description Features

$13,318

+ tax & licensing
$13,318

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

7 PASSENGERS CLEAN CARFAX

2012 Dodge Journey

7 PASSENGERS CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$13,318

+ taxes & licensing

159,807KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8527550
  • Stock #: 21034A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXCT168126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:



- 30 days or 2500 km warranty

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report



ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $450. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!



"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Window Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
3RD ROW SEATING
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

