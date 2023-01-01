$6,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
JM Fine Auto Sales
2012 Dodge Journey
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
JM Fine Auto Sales
4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
228,231KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9639097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,231 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top