2012 Dodge Journey

228,231 KM

Details Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

JM Fine Auto Sales

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

JM Fine Auto Sales

4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

228,231KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,231 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

JM Fine Auto Sales

JM Fine Auto Sales

4238 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M7
