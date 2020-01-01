Menu
2012 Fiat 500

166,528 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

JBN Auto Sales

416-894-3353

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Sport

2012 Fiat 500

Sport

Location

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

416-894-3353

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,528KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6296529
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR5CT283842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black + Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 166,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintain FWD, 1.4L 4CYL engine & automatic transmission, very economical, 5 passenger, clean CarFax , heated seats, Bluetooth,  USB/AUX/SD outlet. Tilt, Fog lights, alloys, cruise control & more....

Please do not hesitate to contact me for more information.

647 763 1366

   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

